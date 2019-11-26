Family of hit-and-run victim seeks help to find driver who killed her

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a woman killed by a hit-and-run driver is looking for help to find the person who did it.
Charleston County deputies believe 51-year old Charlotta Rich was trying to cross Savannah Highway when she was struck and killed by a vehicle just before six o'clock Saturday night.
Family members say Rich, known as “Lottie,” had just left a friend’s house. They say she was on her way to meet another friend when she was hit.
Deputies say Rich died at the scene.
Her former husband is upset that the driver didn't stop.
“I’m sorry that this happened and I hope they find the person who did this. She didn’t deserve this,” Scottie Rich said at the crime scene.
Charlotta's cousin was devastated when he got the news.
"I was in shock, disbelief," Michael Crouch said. "I wanted facts to know for sure that it was truly her, and I was hoping it wasn't but found out it really was her."
The family is angry the driver who hit Rich didn't stop.
“I just don’t see how they could continue driving, knowing they hit a human being, someone innocent and didn’t stop,” Crouch said. “I don’t understand how they could do that.”
"The person that ran over her know he had done wrong or she, whoever," Scottie Rich said. "I hope that they would come forward, I hope they get found."
Investigators have no leads in the case.
Anyone with information on the hit and run should call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700.
