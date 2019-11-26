Former Cane Bay football player and violinist to serve as concertmaster in PC’s annual Christmas concert

Paul Peart, a Cane Bay High School graduate, will serve as concertmaster and perform in the 21st annual Christmas at PC concert at Presbyterian College.
Performances are on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. in Belk Auditorium on the PC campus.
Peart played linebacker for Cane Bay as well as the violin. A senior at PC, Peart is a member of the PC Chamber Orchestra and the PC String Quintet. He has been a part of the music program at PC since he was a freshman.
“Paul is a fine and dedicated violinist and a wonderful student,” says Dr. Karen Buckland, chair of the Department of Music at PC. “He brings energy and enthusiasm to his rehearsals and classes.”
Peart will perform "A Christmas Festival" by Leroy Anderson with the PC Chamber Orchestra. He will also perform "Carol of the Bells" as first violinist of the PC String Quintet.
This year’s program, “The Gift for All Mankind,” will feature a number of student ensembles Christmas as the annual concert has done for the past 20 years.
Tickets for the event are $12.
For more information about the concert or to purchase tickets, call 864-833-8470 or visit https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/presby/buy-tix?d=0