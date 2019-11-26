J.W. Myers named head football coach at Pinewood Prep

Charleston, SC (WCSC) - Pinewood Prep has named J.W. Myers as the new head football coach the school announced in a release on Monday.
Myers replaces Micheal Wright who stepped down as head coach at the end of the 2019 season. Wright spent 7 seasons with the Panthers and helped lead the team to a state title game in 2015. But the last 2 years Pinewood managed to go just 1-19 including 0-10 this season.
“I am honored to lead the football program at Pinewood Preparatory School. I believe that there is an unlimited amount of support and opportunity here at Pinewood to allow our football program to excel. It is my goal to not only be successful on the field but to also succeed in building young men of high character. Go Panthers!” Myers said in a statement.
“J.W. does everything with hard work and integrity at the forefront and inspires his players to do the same thing. He has a passion for Pinewood football with a clear vision of where the program needs to go and will go. He will bring an energy that will be contagious and instill the mindset of a winning culture with the proper attitude. I am thrilled to work with him and support him as he develops the talent coming through our program,” Pinewood A-D Andy Morgan said.
Myers has been serving the Pinewood community since 2016 as a middle school social studies teacher along with multiple roles within the athletic department.
Myers came to Pinewood from Coastal Christian Preparatory School in Mt. Pleasant, where he served for seven years as a teacher and member of the athletic department. Most notably, as the head varsity football coach and co-athletic director, Myers had a record of accomplishments. During his tenure at Coastal Christian, their football program saw its first of several winning seasons, along with multiple playoff appearances. He led his team to be regional champions in 2015 and was selected SCISA Region 1A Coach of the Year.
Myers holds a BA in Communications, with a minor in history from Charleston Southern University and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Liberty University. He was a four-year starter on the offensive line for the CSU Buccaneers and was voted captain of the team by his peers his senior season. In addition, he was selected as a member of the Big South All-Conference team in 2009.
Myers is originally from Jacksonville, Fla. where he attended The Episcopal School of Jacksonville. J.W. is married to Beth Myers, who works at Charleston Southern University as the Executive Director of Development and Stewardship. They have one daughter, Mary Mac. The Myers attend NewSpring Church and in their free time enjoy traveling and spending time with family.