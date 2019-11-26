Kamala Harris stops in Goose Creek to talk about mental health

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke about mental health to a group in Goose Creek on Monday.
Sen. Harris says South Carolina has some of the worst numbers in terms of lack of mental health resources.
She says she focused on telemedicine in rural communities and loan forgiveness for people who get into mental health services.
“There are so many people in America right now who are silently suffering,” Harris said."From everything that is depression to substance abuse. The failure of our system is when we talk about healthcare. We talk about the neck down instead of understanding we also need healthcare from the neck up."
Her visit to Greater Mt. Zion Wright and Small comes just days after she participated in the fifth democratic debate.
