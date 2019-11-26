Local lawmaker pre-files bill for better drinking water regulations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Rep. JA Moore says not everyone in South Carolina has access to clean drinking water.
Rural areas within the state have experienced issues when it comes to the quality of their water.
Moore has pre-filed a bill that asks for better regulations when it comes to our drinking water. Bill 4718 would also ask for better enforcement when it comes to public water.
“The goal is number one to strengthen the regulations around our drinking water, our potable water, our public water and also to bring awareness,” Moore said.
The Environmental Protection Agency has national health-based standards in place for the number of contaminants that may be found in our water.
According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website, the department regulates public water systems to make sure they meet those standards.
Moore believes those regulations are outdated.
He says water quality continues to be a big concern for people in the state.
DHEC said it met safe drinking water guidelines, but these concerns over how these chemicals are regulated are still prevalent in the community.
“Clean water is definitely an issue we’ve been hearing over and over and over. It’s unfortunate but it’s something that’s going on,” said KJ Kearney, the regional Lowcountry field director for Conservation Voters of South Carolina.
The organization is a non-profit group that focuses on conservation and environmental issues.
Moore says the next step is to have a discussion with DHEC and work with advocacy groups to give the bill more context.
