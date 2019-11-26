Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 12)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Did not play in a 16-10 loss to Pittsburgh
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 sack and 1.5 TFL in a 17-10 loss to Oakland. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 37 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 9 TFL and 2.5 sacks this season
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played offensive line in a 34-3 win over Oakland
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Had 1 tackle, 1 sack and 1 TFL in a 13-9 loss to New England. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 20 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 10.5 TFL and 9.5 sacks this season
Fadol Brown, DE, Chicago Bears - On Injured Reserve
Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Placed on Non-Football Injury list
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- On Injured Reserve
