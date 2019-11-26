N. Charleston investigators narrow search for serial killer’s alleged Lowcountry victim

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police investigators have narrowed the area where a serial killer’s victim may have been when he says he killed her between 1975 and 1982.
“Prolific” serial killer Samuel Little says he murdered the woman in the Charleston area, but local law enforcement hasn’t been able to corroborate the crime. Tuesday’s announcement from North Charleston police is the first by a Lowcountry law enforcement agency which defines an area where she may have been during that time frame.
Little himself has said he can only remember he left her body by a major highway and military base, but now investigators believe she was known to frequent the Spruill and Reynolds area and would have been on foot in the area.
Little has described the woman as black and 28 years old.
The FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP) is still working with the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance to match all of Little’s 93 murder confessions with evidence from women who turned up dead in states from California to Florida between 1970 and 2005. Authorities believe all his confessions are credible. Law enforcement has been able to verify 50 confessions to date.
“The FBI in South Carolina is aware of Mr. Little’s confession regarding the murder of a woman in the Charleston area,” FBI spokesman Don Wood said in a statement. “Local police agencies should be checking their case files to determine if there is a match. The FBI will continue to assist in this matter as necessary.”
Authorities say Little remembers his victims and killings in detail, but isn’t reliable when it comes to remembering dates. DNA evidence was also often not available for many of the alleged murders in the 1970s and 1980s before DNA profiling was routine.
The FBI also says Little chose to kill marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs which may have left their bodies unidentified or their deaths uninvestigated.
He has been convicted of three murders in California and was sentenced to three life sentences in 2014.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov or the North Charleston police tip line at (843) 607-2076.
