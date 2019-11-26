5 new cases of mumps confirmed at CofC, total now at 56

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston officials say five new mumps cases have been confirmed at the College of Charleston this week.
The latest update brings the total to 56, and just one day after a case of the mumps was also confirmed at Summerville High School. Eight new cases of the mumps were confirmed last week at the college.
Since September, the College has operated two two-day vaccine clinics on campus and officials say the vast majority of the mumps cases are no longer infectious.
Those who have never received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, are urged to receive the full two-dose MMR series. For those who have not received the MMR vaccine, please visit a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or primary care physician.
Once students receive the vaccination, they should bring a copy of the record to Student Health Services.
