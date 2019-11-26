Police search for woman wanted in armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman they say is armed and dangerous.
Nancy Ross, who is known as “Florida” or “Florida Girl,” is a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Thursday in the 5300 block of Rivers Avenue, police say.
The victim told officers Ross robbed her at gunpoint.
Ross is 44 years old, stands 5-foot-6, weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a necklace tattoo on her neck.
Anyone who sees her should contact North Charleston Police Detective Russ at 843-740-2859.
