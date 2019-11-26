Simmons Named Finalist for Bednarik, Butkus Awards

Simmons' selection represents the third consecutive season in which a Clemson linebacker has been named as a finalist for the Butkus Award. He joins Tre Lamar (2018), Dorian O’Daniel (2017), Keith Adams (2000) and Levon Kirkland (1990) as one of five Butkus finalists in school history. If Simmons were to win the award, he would become the first player in school history to earn the honor.