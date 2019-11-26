2 teens charged in Colleton County school bus fight

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Colleton County students face charges in connection with a fight on a school bus that was caught on camera.
The two underage students, whose identities have not been released because of their age, face charges of third-degree assault and battery, Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes said.
Petitions have been filed with the family court and they will serve them to the families of the students, she said.
The fight happened on Nov. 20 as a bus was leaving Colleton County High School.
A video of the incident appears to shos several students ganging up on one student.
Colleton County School District Spokesman Sean Gruber said on Friday the administration was made aware of the incident.
“The students involved in this incident will be disciplined in accordance with the district’s student code of conduct,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.