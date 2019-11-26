Trial date set for pair charged in Tavern & Table shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men charged in connection with an after-hours shooting at the popular Tavern & Table restaurant on Shem Creek will go on trial in early 2020.
Court records show both 27-year-old Joshua Olando Washington and 27-year-old Brandon Daniels will go before a judge and jury in the second week of January.
Both men are charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping. The manager of the restaurant, Chris Dixon, was seriously injured when police say the pair walked into the restaurant late on April 4, 2018 and shot him.
Washington has previously pleaded guilty to his role in federal court.
According to affidavits, Washington had rented the Dodge pickup truck from the Charleston International Airport prior to the robbery which was then used as a getaway vehicle.
According to police, Daniels entered the restaurant and demanded money.
Daniels then fired a weapon during the robbery, striking Dixon before leaving the scene with money, police said.
Investigators found out Daniels was a former employee of the restaurant who was fired, according to the affidavit. He had asked about the closing routine of the restaurant, how much cash the restaurant made and how much was kept in the safe. He also stated “I’m going to get them” before the incident, according to the affidavit.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.