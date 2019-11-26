Trio of Bucs claim Big South football weekly honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - A trio of Charleston Southern football players received Big South Player of the Week recognition to cap the final week of the 2019 regular season. Nick Salley (Defensive), Alex Usry (Special Teams), and Dennis Fisher (Freshman) all received recognition following the Bucs’ 41-31 win over Campbell to cap the 2019 regular season, as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.
Salley earned Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season, while Usry captured honors for the fourth time in 2019. Fisher made it back-to-back weeks for the Buccaneers freshmen to claim the weekly recognition, and he was the third CSU defensive back to earn the honors in the 2019 season.
Salley tied for the team lead with eight tackles, while adding a game-high 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. The effort was his seventh multi-tackle for loss game this season, while his QB takedown was his fourth in the last four games.
He posted his sack in the second quarter to jumpstart a Campbell 3-and-out. He added a tackle for loss later in the same quarter. He made solo tackles on three consecutive plays in the third quarter, while his half-tackle for loss in the fourth quarter led to another Campbell punt in the final period.
Usry capped off a record-setting season converting all seven of his attempts, including going 2-for-2 from field goal range. Usry connected on a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter to put CSU ahead 17-7. He followed up with a 34-yard conversion later in the period to give the Bucs the 27-7 lead.
Usry capped off a season that set the CSU single season record with 19 field goals, tying the third-most by a Big South player in a single season.
Fisher came through with his best game of the season as the cornerback posted a career-high five tackles, to go with a forced fumble and an interception. The Vero Beach, Fla. native came through with a big hit on the defensive side of the ball by forcing a fumble on a Campbell drive in CSU territory that led to the Bucs' second touchdown of the game.
In the fourth quarter with CSU holding onto the 41-31 lead and Campbell again moving the ball, Fisher tipped a Camel pass into the air and came down with the game-clinching interception. The pick with 3:40 to play swung possession back to the Bucs and allow CSU to run out the clock.
Charleston Southern's full list of Big South weekly honors for the 2019 season is below:
Defensive
November 2 – Nick Salley, BUC
November 9 – Anton Williams, DE
November 23 - Nick Salley, BUC
Special Teams
October 12 – Alex Usry, PK
October 19 – Alex Usry, PK
November 2 – Ethan Ray, LS
November 16 – Alex Usry, PK
November 23 - Alex Usry, PK
Freshman
November 2 – Cody Cline, S
November 16 – Tavian Montgomery, CB
November 23 - Dennis Fisher, CB