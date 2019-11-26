Volunteers pack thousands of Thanksgiving meals for Lowcountry families in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers will be up bright and early on Tuesday morning packing thousands of baskets for Lowcountry families in need.
Each family will get a box with all the ingredients needed to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, fresh rolls, and a pumpkin pie.
Each meal is assembled and anonymously hand-delivered by volunteers on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
The Charleston Basket Brigade began in 2008 with the goal to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been 11 years already,” co-founder, Michelle Scarafile, said. She met Pam Hartley in 2006 during a leadership seminar and the idea blossomed.
“I remember when we started,” said Hartley. “When we found out that there were children going to bed hungry right here in Charleston, we knew we had to do something about it.”
Since 2012, the organization has raised more than $750,000 and served almost 25,000 families in need. The goal in 2019 is to feed 3,500 families via the Thanksgiving Charleston Basket Brigade.
“There is a great need for those in our community, and that is why we are dedicated to feeding at least 3,500 families again this year,” said Hartley. “And with the assistance of so many incredible organizations and community members, we know we can make it happen.”
Communities in Schools, a non-profit which serves more than 12,000 students in the tri-county, is responsible for locating most of the families that will receive the meals.
