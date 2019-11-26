Ward to step down as Charleston Southern head baseball coach

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to spend the past eight years of my life working at a place as special as Charleston Southern." Ward said in a statement. "The relationships formed with all of the coaches and players that I have had the privilege of working with day-to-day are priceless. The future is bright for Charleston Southern baseball for many reasons, but especially because of the talented group of players and coaches in this program. I am looking forward to following their success this spring.”