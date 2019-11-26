Ward to step down as Charleston Southern head baseball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern head baseball coach Adam Ward will be stepping down at the end of the year the school announced on Tuesday morning. Just a little over 2 months before the 2020 season is set to begin.
Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator George Schaefer has been named interim head coach for the upcoming season and the school will begin a national search for a full-time replacement in the Spring.
“I am very thankful for the opportunity to spend the past eight years of my life working at a place as special as Charleston Southern." Ward said in a statement. "The relationships formed with all of the coaches and players that I have had the privilege of working with day-to-day are priceless. The future is bright for Charleston Southern baseball for many reasons, but especially because of the talented group of players and coaches in this program. I am looking forward to following their success this spring.”
Ward was made the head coach back in 2017 after Stuart Lake left before the season for a job at South Carolina. During his 3 seasons, he went 64-100 with 2 trips to the Big South Tournament. CSU won 2 games in the postseason in 2019, the most they had won since back in 2000.
“I would like to thank Adam (Ward) for his tireless work and commitment to our Buccaneer baseball program over the past seven years." AD Jeff Barber said in a statement. "He has always represented our university with class and integrity and we wish him nothing but the very best in his new job. I look forward to working with George (Schaefer) as we continue to build our baseball program.”
Schaefer, a former Charleston Southern pitcher, has been with the program as a coach since 2016. Before that he had coaching stints at Lehigh and Iona. He played for the Bucs from 2010-2013 appearing in 19 games.
“I want to thank the University administration and Athletic Director Jeff Barber for their confidence in me." Schaefer said in a statement. "I also want to thank my predecessors Adam Ward and Stuart Lake. Charleston Southern is a special place; I played here and graduated from here. When I returned to join the coaching staff in 2016, it was with the goal of competing for conference championships. With the talented group of student-athletes we have on this year’s squad, we expect to do just that in 2020.”
