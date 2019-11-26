Water main break closes James Island intersection

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A water main break has closed an intersection on James Island.
Fort Johnson Road is closed at Hepburn Road, which is expected to remain closed throughout the morning. Officials say it may be even longer.
Charleston Water System customers may experience discolored water, but it will remain safe to drink.
Officials advise people should flush cold taps for five minutes to clear the water.
