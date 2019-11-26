‘We had an open marriage’: Files, videos released in Heather Elvis kidnapping trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials released hundreds of files of evidence that were used in the high-profile kidnapping trial of Heather Elvis.
Elvis was last seen or heard from on Dec. 18, 2013. Sidney Moorer and Elvis had an affair after the two met while working at the Tilted Kilt.
The files contain text messages, Facebook messages, phone calls and interrogation video and audio between police and Sidney and his wife, Tammy Moorer.
The Horry County Government released the files after a gag order was lifted in the case, which happened after Sidney was found guilty in September of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Tammy was found guilty of kidnapping Elvis in October 2018. Both were sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Officials released the video of police questioning Tammy on Jan. 27, 2104. In the video, the detective asked Tammy about the rumored affair between Sidney and Elvis and proposed it as a motive for the kidnapping. Tammy told the detective that she didn’t care if Sidney was cheating.
“You’re getting hanged up on a lot of this stuff yourself when you’re the one who’s been cheated one,” the detective said.
“But you guys don’t understand, I had boyfriends. We had an open marriage, that’s OK. I can care less if he had sex with a hundred people, I mean that doesn’t really, that doesn’t bother me,” Tammy said to the detective.
The files sent to WMBF News also contained a piece of surveillance video that shows Sidney walking to a payphone to call Elvis on the day she disappeared. Phone records show the payphone call was made at 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2013, and last three minutes. The records also show that Heather called the payphone back nine times between 2:29 a.m. and 3:05 a.m.
The detective asked Tammy if she knew why Sidney called Elvis that night and Tammy said she couldn’t talk about it without her attorney present.
“You know there’s a thing I’m not supposed to talk about without a lawyer present. And you know Sidney tells me everything. We don’t have secrets, you know. I mean that’s the weird thing. People are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so evil,’ but if something’s not working and you’re trying to make your marriage work and one of the agreements is see if it feels better if you’re with someone else. I’m sorry, I’m not traditional. I can’t help that. I can’t change that,” Tammy told the detective.
Evidence used in the trial also contained text messages between Sidney and Elvis. On Nov. 11, 2013, it appears Sidney is breaking it off with Elvis.
The exchange between the two went as follows:
Sidney: This is him but we can’t talk anymore
Heather: can you call just for a min
Sidney: No I love family
Heather: ha okay
Sidney: Sorry I made a mistake
Heather: you knew what you were doing it was no mistake. I understand this can’t go on anymore I just want to know that your wife isn’t going yo (sic) because I lost hours today because they sent me home after she kept calling.
Sidney: She doesn’t care about you. It’s fine. She has a boyfriend. She was just mad at me for lying. Wants me to take some tests to make sure I didn’t catch anything from you.
Heather: then why does this have to end if she’s got a boyfriend. stop being such a pushover and letting her control you
Sidney: I can’t do it anymore it’s not right
Heather: yeah okay
During the entire case, both Sidney and Tammy have maintained their innocence and have said they don’t know Elvis’ whereabouts.
WMBF News reporter Ian Klein is going through more messages and videos that were released in the files. He will have a full report on the evidence on WMBF News at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.