Charleston Co. deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child

November 27, 2019

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Authorities charged 26-year-old Christopher Lee Stevens with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

He was arrested on Tuesday and given a $75,000 bond.

Court records state the incidents happened between Dec. 1, 2018 and May 15, 2019 at a home on James Island.

Investigators say the child disclosed the incidents during a forensic interview.

According to the victim, the suspect inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions and said he was tickling her.

