Charleston Co. deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Authorities charged 26-year-old Christopher Lee Stevens with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16.
He was arrested on Tuesday and given a $75,000 bond.
Court records state the incidents happened between Dec. 1, 2018 and May 15, 2019 at a home on James Island.
Investigators say the child disclosed the incidents during a forensic interview.
According to the victim, the suspect inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions and said he was tickling her.
