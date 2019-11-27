Classroom Champions: Thanks for $2971 in donations to nine Lowcountry classrooms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We want to take a moment to show our appreciation in this season of gratitude.
You've donated just shy of $3000 so far this year to teachers looking to help their students succeed. Here's a recap of all the projects you've funded already, as our Live 5 Classroom Champions.
From early learners to high school students, your generosity has touched the lives of students of all ages and all subjects.
You've donated $2971 to nine classrooms from Georgetown to Ridgeville already this school year.
You helped students with disabilities in pre-developmental kindergarten at Beech Hill Elementary in Summerville. Their teacher, Madison Hines needed $206 for a light changing table that will make it easier for these young minds to learn their numbers and the alphabet.
Students who are autistic benefit from sensory exploration. Gwendolyn Brown is their teacher at North Charleston Elementary. The $411 for this project will purchase sand and paint supplies for their classroom.
And first year kindergarten teacher Nicole Mitchell at Clay Hill Elementary in Ridgeville, requested special journals for her students, to help them in expressing themselves with the written word. You completed that request with a $205 donation.
Here's a look at the other projects you've funded.
You donated $384 to Merrilyn Bradley at Kingstree Middle Magnet for technology supplies.
Melissa Chastain's students at Plantersville Elementary in Georgetown will get reading materials thanks to $225.
Loretta Easterling at Kingstree Middle Magnet in Williamsburg County will receive materials to help with math assignments. You helped with $320.
Janine Ciaccia at Windsor Hill Elementary in North Charleston will get motion seats for her special needs students. You completed that request with $291.
Deborah Batzer's students at West Ashley High School will receive tools to help them in their study on flooding. You donated $548 for that project.
And at Charleston Charter School for Math and Science, Micki Boulineau's ninth graders will benefit with $381 in funding.
Thanks for all you do to help Lowcountry teachers help their students to succeed in the classroom.
Classroom Champions features projects on the Donors Choose website. Your contributions are tax deductible. Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
Every Wednesday at 7:30 on Live 5 News, look for a Lowcountry classroom to support.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.