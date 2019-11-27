Cooper River Bridge kids’ run pushed up for 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get out your calendars. The kid’s version of the Cooper River Bridge Run has been moved for 2021.
Next year, the kids’ run will be held on March 29, the Sunday before the actual race, at Joe Riley Park.
The concession stands will be open with each race on the field. Parking will also be on-site and the race will be streamed on the outfield screen.
Prices for race registration also go up this upcoming weekend. The adult race is scheduled for April 4, 2021.
