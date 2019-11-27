Cut cable causing service outages for T-Mobile customers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A damaged fiber optic line caused outages for some T-Mobile customers Wednesday afternoon.
The fiber cut is affecting a small number of sites in the Charleston area, T-Mobile spokesperson Kaitlin Craig said. Teams are at the site of the damaged line working to repair it as quickly as possible, Craig said.
The website DownDetector.com shows a large outage over the Charleston area.
The largest number of outage reports began coming in after 10 a.m.
There is no estimate so far as to when repairs are expected to be complete.
