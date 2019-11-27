Davis, Spence Record First Double-Doubles in Win Over Brevard

QUOTABLES FROM COACH BAUCOM “I thought we got sloppy at times tonight, but that can happen sometimes in games like this. I was pleased with how guys stepped up and played tonight with six of our top nine not dressed out. I just wanted to get through this game and get the young guys some more playing time. I was really pleased with how Jerry played with five assists and only one turnover. We had Kaelon and Tyson, who are both banged up a bit, got them through it and now we have eight days to heal before we face ETSU, and hopefully we can be full strength by then.” COMING UP The Bulldogs will be off for eight days to enjoy the Thanksgiving Break and Fall Furlough. The 'Dogs will be back in action at McAlister Field House on Wednesday, Dec. 4 when they open the Southern Conference portion of their schedule by hosting ETSU for a 7 p.m. tipoff.