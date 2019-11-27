Davis, Spence Record First Double-Doubles in Win Over Brevard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Led by the double-doubles of Eddie Davis III and Brady Spence, The Citadel had five players score in double figures and the Bulldogs routed Division III-member Brevard College 90-47 on Tuesday night.
Davis had 15 points and 10 rebounds; Spence had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Derek Webster had a game-high 12 rebounds as the Bulldogs controlled the boards 53-31.
Fletcher Abee scored 15 points, Kaelon Harris had 11 and Kaiden Rice 10 for The Citadel (3-4).
Ja’Michael Boone led the Tornados with a game-high 16 points.
KEY STATS
- The Bulldogs opened the game on an 8-0 run, including four points off layups from senior Kaelon Harris.
- With 9:23 left in the first half, the Bulldogs recorded their first 20-point lead of the game when freshman Stephen Clark slammed home his second dunk of the night to set the score at 29-8.
- After Kaiden Rice scored off a layup with 5:27 left to put the Bulldogs up by 25, 40-15, the Tornados went on an 8-2 run to cut into the lead.
- Freshman Fletcher Abee was fouled with under one second left in the first half and deftly made all three free throws to set the score at 47-26 at the break.
- The second half started with Brevard cutting back into the lead, getting the deficit to 18, 48-30, when Levi Lamb converted a pair of free throws, but the Bulldogs once again took command and with 11:36 left to play, Jerry Higgins, III made it a 32-point, 64-32 game with a 3-pointer.
- With 3:48 left in regulation, freshman Davis Guyton scored his first career points to put the 'Dogs up by 41, 87-46, and his brother Robert Guyton made it a 44-point, 90-46 game with 1:02 left when he converted the back end of two free throws.
- For the game, the Bulldogs shot 49.3% (36-of-73 from the field, including 50.0% (19-of-38) in the first half.
- The Citadel connected on just seven of their 27 looks from 3-point range (.259).
- The Tornados shot just 24.6% (17-of-69) from the field, including 200% (7-of-35) in the second half and 22.6% (7-of-31) from beyond the arc for the game.
- The Bulldogs forced the Tornados into 24 turnovers and turned those turnovers into 36 points.
- Abee and Davis led the way in scoring for the Bulldogs with 15 points each. Davis added 10 rebounds, including seven off the offensive glass, for his first career double-double.
- Abee converted a team-high three 3-pointers.
- Spence was third on the team in scoring with 13 points to go along with 10 boards for his first collegiate double-double. He added three blocks.
- Harris and Rice rounded out the Bulldogs' double-digit scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
- Ja'Michael Boone led all scorers with 16 points, including a game-high four treys.
NOTABLES
- Clark and Davis Guyton made their collegiate debuts Tuesday against Brevard, while Robert Guyton made his first appearance of the season.
- Every player who was available to play saw action and all 11 scored. The game marked the first time every Bulldog who played scored since all 14 players who saw action against Mid-Atlantic Christian last season scored on Nov. 12, 2018.
- The 47 points scored by Brevard are the fewest of any opponent in the Duggar Baucom era, and were the fewest scored by an opponent since the 2014-15 Bulldogs held Bethune-Cookman to 47 in a 51-47 win at home on Dec. 30, 2014.
- Davis and Spence each recorded a double-double in the same game, marking the first time two Bulldogs have accomplished the feat in the same game since Zane Najdawi and Lew Stallworth did so at Campbell last season (Dec. 18, 2018). Najdawi had 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Stallworth recorded 21 points and 11 boards.
- Both Clark and Spence recorded multiple blocks in Tuesday's game, marking the first time at least one player had multiple blocks in a game since Najdawi did so in the season finale last year against Samford (March 8, 2019).
- The Bulldogs brought down 53 rebounds Tuesday night, marking the first time the 'Dogs have corralled in at least 50 boards since recording 52 rebounds against Johnson & Wales last season (Dec. 5, 2018).
QUOTABLES FROM COACH BAUCOM “I thought we got sloppy at times tonight, but that can happen sometimes in games like this. I was pleased with how guys stepped up and played tonight with six of our top nine not dressed out. I just wanted to get through this game and get the young guys some more playing time. I was really pleased with how Jerry played with five assists and only one turnover. We had Kaelon and Tyson, who are both banged up a bit, got them through it and now we have eight days to heal before we face ETSU, and hopefully we can be full strength by then.” COMING UP The Bulldogs will be off for eight days to enjoy the Thanksgiving Break and Fall Furlough. The 'Dogs will be back in action at McAlister Field House on Wednesday, Dec. 4 when they open the Southern Conference portion of their schedule by hosting ETSU for a 7 p.m. tipoff.