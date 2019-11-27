Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Nesmith

NESMITH, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say they are searching for the gunman in a shooting that killed one person Tuesday.
Deputies responded to the 600 block of Coopertown Road Tuesday where a shooting had been reported. When they arrived, they learned a bystander took the victim of the shooting to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where he later died, according to Lt. Daryel Moyd.
Deputies say the gunman or gunmen left the scene before they arrived in an unknown vehicle.
There is no word on a motive in the killing, Moyd said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-355-6381.
