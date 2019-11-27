DHEC: Charleston County had highest Salmonella cases in SC in 2018

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County had the highest number of Salmonella cases in the state last year.
That’s according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s 2018 annual Morbidity Report on Reportable conditions.
According to the department's website, the report is meant to "provide residents, as well as healthcare organizations and providers, government and regulatory agencies, and others important statistical information about potentially preventable diseases and conditions."
In South Carolina, the most common infection that affects the intestine was Salmonella in 2018.
There were over 1,600 cases of it in the state. The rate of infections in South Carolina were substantially higher than the national average.
Every county reported cases of Salmonella. In Charleston County, 161 cases were reported.
“It’s one of the nausea and vomiting and abdominal pain causes that we see quite often,” said Dr. Kenneth Perry, the assistant ER facility medical director for Trident Medical Center. “It’s common enough where we’re supposed to know about it and it’s certainly something that we’re ready to take care of.”
Perry says the most common way to get the infection is through contaminated food and water.
“If you’re in your kitchen and you have that raw turkey for Thanksgiving and you don’t wash your hands or you aren’t washing the cutting board in the area of the kitchen, you can certainly start getting connected to things that don’t get cooked,” Perry said.
Officials say the best way to prevent getting Salmonella is to wash your foods and your hands, especially after handling raw meat.
