Gamecocks Fall to Wichita State in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico -- South Carolina (4-2) suffered a 70-47 loss to Wichita State (6-0) in its opening neutral-site game at the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday night at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Senior forward Maik Kotsar was the only player in double figures for Carolina, finishing with 12 points. He also had seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks in a team-high 36 minutes.