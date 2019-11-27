Juvenile arrested for drive-by shooting on Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have announced the arrest of a juvenile for a drive-by shooting on Pawleys Island.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the juvenile, whose name is being withheld due to his age, faces four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
The shooting happened at a home on Dunning Road Tuesday night.
"Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to determine that the incident was isolated solely to the residence that was targeted," GCSO officials said."The investigation is still ongoing."
Jared Collister, 20, of Pawleys Island was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He faces charges of felony obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.
