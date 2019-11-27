Lowcountry radio personality Dan Moon dies at 78

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A broadcaster remembered for giving the Lowcountry a voice to vent frustrations and seek help in the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo has died.
Dan Moon, 78, passed away peacefully after a fight with pancreatic cancer, his family said.
Moon was a former radio host at WTMA and then served as the public information officer for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
WTMA Program Director John Quincy remembers Moon as a warm, friendly, gentle man.
“Dan was the same guy off the hear that you heard on the air. That’s not true of everybody,” Quincy said. “He cared about people, he cared about his community and he got involved in his community.”
Moon worked behind the scenes at WTMA as a station operations manager, beginning in 1988 while the station had a short-lived country music format, basically running everything, Quincy said.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo, which hit the Charleston area in September 1989, he signed on with “The Dan Moon Show” to provide a platform for people in the community struggling to recover to voice their concerns and vent their frustrations while they waited for power to return and debris to be cleared.
“You didn’t have the internet back then, and there was no place for people to communicate,” Quincy said. “Dan would go on the air at 7 p.m. after the newsmen had left and just take calls until there were no more, and then they’d turn off the transmitter for the night and do it again the next day.”
Moon retired from WTMA in 2006 and worked for a few years at WSC-FM, Quincy said.
From there, he moved to his role as public information office at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
In June, as WTMA celebrated its 80th anniversary, the station renamed their talk studio the Dan Moon Studio. Host Charlie James presented Moon a plaque commemorating the studio’s new name.
His former station plans to rebroadcast some of Moon’s programs Thursday morning from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.