NCPD’s Chief Burgess nominated for top state position

The director of the state Department of Public Safety oversees South Carolina’s largest law enforcement agency with an estimated 1,300 employees. The SCDPS is charged with enforcing the traffic, motor vehicle and motor carrier laws; educating the public on highway safety; administering highway safety and criminal justice grant programs; and providing security and safety services for public officials as well as state properties. The SCDPS includes the S.C. Highway Patrol; State Transport Police; Bureau of Protective Services; and the Immigration Enforcement Unit.