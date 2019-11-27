NCPD’s Chief Burgess nominated for top state position

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess is planning to leave his job for a top state position, he told his department in an email Wednesday.
“Recently, I was contacted by Governor Henry McMaster about the Director position for the Department of Public Safety. After prayer and consultation with my family, I have decided to proceed with the nomination process," Chief Burgess wrote.
Burgess said in the email that he was nominated for the position but it will still require confirmation by the state Senate. That could take a few months, he said.
“During this time, I will remain committed to continuing to carry out my duties as Chief of Police. I ask for your continued prayers and thank you for allowing me to be your Chief in the finest police department in the state," Burgess wrote.
The news comes one day after current SCDPS Director Leroy Smith announced his departure in an email sent to his staff members.
“Chief Reginald L. Burgess, “Reggie” as everyone calls him, grew up in the City of North Charleston in two historical neighborhoods, Union Heights and Liberty Hill," described an online biography of the Chief on the City of North Charleston’s website.
He took over as police chief in North Charleston in January 2018 after spending nearly thirty years working his way up the ranks in NCPD.
“In 1989, Chief Burgess decided on a law enforcement career with the North Charleston Police Department. He chose law enforcement partially because he always wanted to be a S.W.A.T. member. But most importantly, because he respected the rights that every citizen is afforded and he wanted to help protect those rights," reads the biography.
Burgess was promoted over his decades of service, working on patrol, in schools, and in the Office of Professional Standards. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1999, captain in 2004, deputy chief in 2007 and assistant police chief in 2013.
The director of the state Department of Public Safety oversees South Carolina’s largest law enforcement agency with an estimated 1,300 employees. The SCDPS is charged with enforcing the traffic, motor vehicle and motor carrier laws; educating the public on highway safety; administering highway safety and criminal justice grant programs; and providing security and safety services for public officials as well as state properties. The SCDPS includes the S.C. Highway Patrol; State Transport Police; Bureau of Protective Services; and the Immigration Enforcement Unit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
