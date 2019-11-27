Police chief: Man caught in Myrtle Beach with enough fentanyl to kill 24,000 people

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested a man on several charges after drugs were found during a death investigation, according to authorities.
Police were called Nov. 20 to 1811 South Ocean Boulevard, the Viking Oceanfront Motel, for an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the death was non-suspicious.
During the investigation, police said they uncovered a large quantity of illicit drugs. They arrested 36-year-old Anthony Bernard Williams and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possessing charges, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.
Williams had a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, where Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock spoke and asked for the judge to deny bond.
Prock revealed that Williams was caught with 49,000 milligrams of fentanyl, which she said is enough to kill 24,000 people. She also added that fentanyl is destroying communities.
Another woman spoke out in court and defended Williams. She said he has a loving family at home and it’s the holidays.
The judge denied bond for Williams, citing prior violent convictions. The judge also said that Williams is a danger to the community and flight risk.
“This arrest demonstrates the community’s commitment to work to identify those who wish do us harm and bring them to justice,” Chief Amy Prock said regarding Williams’ arrest.“ We will hold those individuals responsible for poisoning our community.”
