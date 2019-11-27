RECALL ALERT: 19 T.J. Maxx items recalled, including infant sleepers and chairs

(KFVS) - Several items sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores have been recalled due to various issues, including infant deaths.
According to T.J. Maxx, 19 products have been recalled including incline sleepers, rocking sleepers, portable speakers, chairs, beer mugs and scooters.
Some of the recalled items can cause infant fatalities, fires, burns, falls, choking, cuts and explosions.
A complete list of recalled items can be found here.
Consumers should contact T.J. Maxx, Marshalls or HomeGoods about having their items refund, replaced or repaired.
