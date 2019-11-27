Crews working to contain leak at Charleston chemical plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters are currently working to contain a leak at the Lanxess chemical plant on King Street Extension.
A shelter-in-place order was in effect for more than an hour as crews battled a fire and leak at the plant. A reverse 911 call was issued to residents asking them to secure windows and doors, but the callout has since been canceled.
I-26 was also shut down for a short period of time.
Just before 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the plant in the 2100 block of King Street for an automatic fire alarm. Crews are now in the process of identifying the product leaking and containing it, but the fire has been extinguished.
