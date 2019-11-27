SC for Ed sets deadline for lawmakers to act on ‘meaningful’ education reform

“I think the goal of teachers across the state is to really stay in our classrooms. We want to teach. We want to be in our classrooms. We want to do our jobs, but unfortunately, with the current proposed legislation, what that might look like in a few years is not necessarily a good thing to us,” Etminan added. “We want to be in meetings and in committees, so that our voices can be heard and we can help our legislature craft the most meaningful and impactful education reform within the state.”