S.C. organ donor to be honored posthumously at Rose Parade

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County man who died from a brain aneurysm earlier this year will be honored as an organ donor at the Rose Parade in California on New Year’s Day.
Craig Owens is one of 44 organ donors nationwide to receive the honor.
“It means a whole lot to us that they chose our family to honor him," his wife, Shana, said. "It was a hard time for us when he died unexpectedly, but this gave us a little hope.”
Owens and their family say Craig was a lovable, caring person who would do anything for anyone he met and loved the Dallas Cowboys.
Owens’ sacrifice and the honor were celebrated Wednesday at a special ceremony for his family at a Moncks Corner church where a floragraph, a special portrait of him made from parts of flowers was unveiled.
The portrait will ride on the Donate Life Float in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. His wife and one of his daughters will be in the crowd.
Owens’ family had a chance to complete the final touches by filling in the eyebrows.
They say they’re thankful to know his final act will contribute to the lives of others.
For information on how to become an organ donor, visit DonateLifeSC.org.
Right now, there are more than 1,000 people on the organ transplant waiting list in South Carolina and more than 113,000 nationwide.
