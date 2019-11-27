SC State’s Corey Fields, Buddy Pough earn MEAC honors

Fields, a Hollywood, S.C. native, was a two-time MEAC Rookie of the Week and finished third in the MEAC in passing efficiency with 15 passing touchdowns. He threw for 1,652 yards with a passing efficiency of 138.7. He shattered South Carolina State’s school record on Nov. 9 when the Bulldogs defeated Howard 62-21. Fields finished the game 18-for-29 for 333 yards passing and seven touchdown passes, and he earned FCS STATS Freshman of the Week for his performance. He guided his team to a share of the 2019 MEAC championship and finished the season with 1,683 yards of total offense.