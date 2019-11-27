SC State’s Corey Fields, Buddy Pough earn MEAC honors

South Carolina State’s Corey Fields and Buddy Pough each earned postseason honors from the MEAC on Tuesday as the conference released their all-conference teams along with Freshman and Coach of the Year awards.
Fields, a Baptist Hill alum was named the MEAC Freshman of the Year while Pough was named the conference Coach of the Year.
Florida A&M (6) and North Carolina A&T State (4) led the way in this year’s All-MEAC football voting with a combined 10 student-athletes named to the first team. The team was voted on by the MEAC’s head football coaches and sports information directors.
Fields, a Hollywood, S.C. native, was a two-time MEAC Rookie of the Week and finished third in the MEAC in passing efficiency with 15 passing touchdowns. He threw for 1,652 yards with a passing efficiency of 138.7. He shattered South Carolina State’s school record on Nov. 9 when the Bulldogs defeated Howard 62-21. Fields finished the game 18-for-29 for 333 yards passing and seven touchdown passes, and he earned FCS STATS Freshman of the Week for his performance. He guided his team to a share of the 2019 MEAC championship and finished the season with 1,683 yards of total offense.
Pough had the biggest turnaround of the season after the Bulldogs finished last season with a 5-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in conference play. The 2019 season saw the Bulldogs finish 8-3 overall and 6-2 in MEAC play. Pough led South Carolina State to its 17th MEAC championship overall and the seventh in his tenure. The Bulldogs got a key program win over then-No. 8th ranked Wofford (champion of the Southern Conference) to start the season and never looked back.
Pough claims his third MEAC Coach of the Year honor.
Listed below are the 2019 All-MEAC teams:
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Marcus Pettiford, North Carolina A&T State
Rookie of the Year: Corey Fields, South Carolina State
Coach of the Year: Buddy Pough, South Carolina State
First Team Offense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
QB Ryan Stanley r-Sr. Florida A&M Pembroke Pines, Fla.
RB Jah-Maine Martin r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Conway, S.C.
RB Isaiah Totten r-Jr. North Carolina Central Apex, N.C.
WR Xavier Smith r-So. Florida A&M Haines City, Fla.
WR De’Montrez Burroughs Sr. South Carolina State Charlotte, N.C.
TE Shawn McFarland Jr. Norfolk State Selden, N.Y.
C Dacquari Wilson r-So. North Carolina A&T State Greensboro, N.C.
OL Marcus Pettiford r-Sr. North Carolina A&T State Durham, N.C.
OL Alex Taylor r-Sr. South Carolina State Moncks Corner, S.C.
OL Kenneth Kirby r-Jr. Norfolk State Newport News, Va.
OL Keene Forbes r-Jr. Florida A&M Miami, Fla.
First Team Defense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
DL Tyrell Goodwin Sr. South Carolina State Columbia, S.C.
DL Marques Ford Sr. Bethune-Cookman Gibsonton, Fla.
DL Darius Royster r-Sr. North Carolina Central Chesapeake, Va.
DL Brandon Carswell Sr. Delaware State Mt. Vernon, Ga.
LB Nigel Chavis r-Sr. Norfolk State Richmond, Va.
LB Ian McBorrough Sr. Morgan State Essex, Md.
LB Rico Kennedy r-Sr. Morgan State Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
DB Markquese Bell r-So. Florida A&M Bridgeton, N.J.
DB Nhyre’ Quinerly r-Sr. Norfolk State Norfolk, Va.
DB Bryan Mills Jr. North Carolina Central Palmdale, Calif.
DB Terry Jefferson Gr. Florida A&M Miami, Fla.
P Chris Faddoul Jr. Florida A&M Wesley Chapel, Fla.
PK Noel Ruiz Jr. North Carolina A&T State Wilson, N.C.
RS Jimmie Robinson Sr. Bethune-Cookman Palm Coast, Fla.
Second Team Offense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
QB Juwan Carter Jr. Norfolk State Richmond, Va.
RB Isaac Washington So. Bethune-Cookman Cape Coral, Fla.
RB Dedrick Parson r-So. Howard Philadelphia, Pa.
WR Elijah Bell Sr. North Carolina A&T State Wheeling, W.Va.
WR Jimmie Robinson Sr. Bethune-Cookman Palm Coast, Fla.
TE Taron Mallard Jr. Bethune-Cookman New Bern, N.C.
C Dominic Jordan Sr. Norfolk State Chesapeake, Va.
OL Malik Mickle r-Sr. South Carolina State Winnsboro, S.C.
OL Kaiden Crawford Sr. Delaware State Philadelphia, Pa.
OL Dontae Keys r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Fayetteville, N.C.
OL Justin Redd r-So. Norfolk State Hampton, Va.
Second Team Defense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
DL Jermaine McDaniel r-So. North Carolina A&T State Dillon, S.C.
DL Roderick Perry r-Jr. South Carolina State Raleigh, N.C.
DL Justin Cates Gr. North Carolina A&T State Goldsboro, N.C.
DL Malachi Washington r-Sr. Morgan State Waldorf, Md.
LB Marquis Hendrix Sr. Bethune-Cookman Ocala, Fla.
LB Kyin Howard r-So. North Carolina A&T State Gastonia, N.C.
LB Jacob Roberts Fr. North Carolina A&T State Charlotte, N.C.
DB Mac McCain III r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Greensboro, N.C.
DB Decobie Durant r-Jr. South Carolina State Lamar, S.C.
DB Bobby Price Sr. Norfolk State Virginia Beach, Va.
DB Carl Garnes r-Sr. Morgan State Columbus, N.J.
P Michael Rivers So. North Carolina A&T State Wilmington, N.C.
PK Jose Romo-Martinez So. Delaware State Banning, Calif.
RS Marcus Williams r-Sr. Florida A&M Miami, Fla.
Third Team Offense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
QB Akevious Williams r-Sr. Bethune-Cookman Madison, Fla.
RB Kevin Johnson Fr. Norfolk State Suffolk, Va.
RB LaBron Morris r-Jr. South Carolina State Decatur, Ga.
WR Manasseh Bailey Sr. Morgan State Capitol Heights, Md.
WR Kyle Anthony Sr. Howard Miramar, Fla.
TE Michael Cornwell r-Sr. Howard Owings Mills, Md.
C Mike Terry r-Jr. South Carolina State Duluth, Ga.
OL Andrew Dale r-Jr. North Carolina Central Morehead City, N.C.
OL Jamal Savage Jr. Bethune-Cookman Plant City, Fla.
OL Jalen Powell Jr. Norfolk State Temple Hill, Md.
OL De’jour Simpson r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Charlotte, N.C.
Third Team Defense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
DL De’Shaan Dixon Jr. Norfolk State Chesapeake, Va.
DL Chris Myers r-Jr. Norfolk State LaVergne, Tenn.
DL Devin Harrell r-So. North Carolina A&T State Gastonia, N.C.
DL Christian Johnson Gr. Delaware State Stone Mountain, Ga.
LB Joseph Stuckey So. North Carolina A&T State Hillside, N.J.
LB Brooks Parker So. Delaware State Laurel, Del.
LB Elijah Richardson r-Sr. Florida A&M Port St. Lucie, Fla.
DB Antoine Wilder r-Sr. North Carolina A&T State Atlanta, Ga.
DB Jahad Neibauer Sr. Delaware State Harrisburg, Va.
DB Deonta Fair r-Sr. North Carolina Central Miami, Fla.
DB Trevor Merritt Sr. Bethune-Cookman Rockledge, Fla.
P Ryan Richter So. Norfolk State Temecula, Calif.
PK Yahia Aly r-Sr. Florida A&M Whittier, Calif.
RS Brandon Codrington Fr. North Carolina Central Raleigh, N.C.