Sister of missing Orangeburg County woman fears for the worst

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of an Orangeburg County woman who has been missing since Nov. 17 fears the worst may have happened to her.
Deputies say 55-year-old Tina Williamson was last seen at the Mountaineer Motel and Campground in Santee.
Williamson’s sister says she was living there with a friend. Deputies say she went outside to smoke a cigarette and vanished.
Family members say Williamson left behind her I.D. and her cellphone. Deputies say she is also without her medicine.
Williamson's sister Sheila Ross says the more time that passes, the more they fear that she's dead.
"We just don't know where she is and she's never not been around for a holiday, and tomorrow's her mom's birthday, and we just don't know where she's at," Ross said Wednesday.
Williamson is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans.
Deputies say Williamson may also go by the last names McClure or Walker.
Anyone with information on Tina Williamson should call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
