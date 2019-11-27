Video shows man getting inside Camp Road Middle School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Video obtained from the Charleston County School District through the state Freedom of Information Act shows a man who got inside Camp Road Middle School school and walked around for about five minutes.
He was then caught, brought to the front office and turned over to law enforcement.
The incident happened on Oct. 16 as we first reported. No one was hurt and the man was not armed.
Documents about the incident said the suspect was suffering from a low blood sugar attack and was almost incoherent to the point where he thought he was looking for his dog.
The man came from the neighborhood next to the school, documents said.
The man was taken to MUSC’s emergency room, according to emails the principal sent to parents about the incident. The documents also said he may have had a traumatic brain injury.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office served the suspect a trespass notice. The man’s name has not been released, but in the video he’s seen coming in a side door of the school straight into a hallway.
CCSD said he was able to open the door because it wasn’t latched properly.
What you don’t see in this video released is that the man went to the gym and interacted with a student. CCSD said that part of the video couldn’t be released because it showed a minor.
The description of the video in the report says the man appeared to be dancing to music in the gym. He talked to a student, who laughed and seemed to dance with the suspect briefly.
Later, the report said, that student asked a teacher who the man was; the teacher responded, “a sub maybe.”
Camp Road Middle School Principal David Parler sent a message to parents that day and addressed it in a newsletter to everyone in October.
He said rumors that the man tried to touch, chase or coerce a child are not true.
Parler also said the lesson was that they all need to do a better job locking doors when seventh graders come in from the playground.
He said in the newsletter that he also wanted to better utilize the school resource officer to check doors and locks throughout the day.
CCSD told us the district’s security team has been investigating what happened and said they’re making sure to correct the problem so it doesn’t happen again.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.