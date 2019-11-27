Warming Up, then Cooling Down for Thanksgiving!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ahead of a cold front temperatures will heat up into the mid 70s, well above the norm for this time of the year! A cold front is set to move through late tonight and will knock temps back into the 60s tomorrow, just in time for Thanksgiving. Temps tomorrow morning will start off in the upper 40s under clear skies so dress warm for the Turkey Run! High temps will peak in the mid 60s tomorrow, feeling how a typical afternoon in late November should feel.