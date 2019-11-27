Warming Up, then Cooling Down for Thanksgiving!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ahead of a cold front temperatures will heat up into the mid 70s, well above the norm for this time of the year! A cold front is set to move through late tonight and will knock temps back into the 60s tomorrow, just in time for Thanksgiving. Temps tomorrow morning will start off in the upper 40s under clear skies so dress warm for the Turkey Run! High temps will peak in the mid 60s tomorrow, feeling how a typical afternoon in late November should feel.
Black Friday will start off chilly with temps near 40 degrees, possibly upper 30s inland, so bundle up! Temps will begin to trend warmer this weekend out ahead of front #2. The cold front moving through late tonight will be a dry front, meanwhile this weekend’s front will increase rain chances. The greatest chance from some showers Sunday will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday should stay dry.
TODAY: Sun & clouds, warmer; HIGH: 74.
THANKSGIVING: Plenty of sunshine, cooler; HIGH: 66.
BLACK FRIDAY: Chilly start; HIGH: 61.
SATURDAY: Cool with sun & clouds; HIGH: 63.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers possible; HIGH:71.
Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.