What Thanksgiving travelers should know going through Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many travelers are probably getting ready for a busy week of travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials say the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the season.
If you are going to Charleston International Airport (CHS), one thing that may be a headache is the construction taking place for the airport’s parking expansion project.
The airport is constructing a new 3,000 space parking garage. The project is expected to cost $88 million. It is on budget and on schedule to be finished by next year.
Once finished, Charleston International Airport will have about 6,000 parking spaces for travelers, more than double what they had before.
But that project is impacting travelers now. Those flying out are recommended to get to the airport early in order to find parking because there are a limited number of spaces at the terminal.
Last year, according to Charleston International Spokesman Spencer Pryor, 100,000 people traveled in and out of CHS during Thanksgiving week. According to data compiled by TSA officials at CHS, the Wednesday before and Sunday after Thanksgiving are typically the busiest days for travel. Last year, nearly 15,000 passengers leaving Charleston were screened by TSA on those two days alone.
With it being Thanksgiving, there are always people going through security with food. Pies, cakes, stuffing mix, and casseroles are all good in a carry-on bag because they are solid food. Gravy, cranberry sauce and wine should all go into a checked bag because they are not solid.
Basically, if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it - then it’s not solid and should be packed in a checked bag.
There are also rules on bringing meat and vegetables through security.
According to TSA’s website, “Meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags. If the food is packed with ice or ice packs in a cooler or other container, the ice or ice packs must be completely frozen when brought through screening. If the ice or ice packs are partially melted and have any liquid at the bottom of the container, they will not be permitted. You also can pack frozen perishables in your carry-on or checked bags in dry ice. The FAA limits you to five pounds of dry ice that is properly packaged (the package is vented) and marked.”
