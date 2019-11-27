YMCA worker accused of waiving $18k in fees without permission

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local YMCA says their front desk worker costs them nearly $18,000 by waiving and changing fees for members without permission for months.
It happened between April and June of this year.
The YMCA is a non-profit that serves the community with athletic gyms, youth development and classes for the community. One of their main tenants is to make sure anyone who wants to be a member can afford to do so.
They offer financial assistance to people and families who can’t afford program fees or memberships at full cost.
According to court documents, they have a fixed formula based in part on income to figure out financial assistance.
The Beaufort/Jasper County YMCA of the Lowcountry filed a complaint in civil court this week saying a woman who was a front desk receptionist took advantage of her position.
They claim she went through members on her computer and started waiving fees and increasing financial aid – adjusting billing and payments – even though she was not authorized to do any of that.
The YMCA says her actions totaled $17,729.02 in lost membership, program and services fees.
They are asking the court to make the former receptionist pay that amount back.
We have not heard back from law enforcement about whether this woman was charged for any criminal wrongdoing.
