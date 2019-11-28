Celebration of life service announced for Lowcountry radio personality Dan Moon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of longtime Lowcountry radio personality Dan Moon has announced the public is welcome to attend a celebration of life service for him in early December.
The service will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oakley Farms located at 112 Paso Lane in Moncks Corner on Dec. 8.
The dress code is casual and the family respectfully requests those wishing to attend arrive between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Moon, 78, passed away peacefully after a fight with pancreatic cancer earlier this week, his family said.
Moon was a former radio host at WTMA and then served as the public information officer for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo, which hit the Charleston area in September 1989, he signed on with “The Dan Moon Show” to provide a platform for people in the community struggling to recover to voice their concerns and vent their frustrations while they waited for power to return and debris to be cleared.
Moon retired from WTMA in 2003 and worked for a few years at WSCC-FM. He retired from the sheriff’s office in 2015
In June, as WTMA celebrated its 80th anniversary, the station renamed their talk studio the Dan Moon Studio. Host Charlie James presented Moon a plaque commemorating the studio’s new name.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.