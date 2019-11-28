Crews respond to fatal crash near Magnolia Plantation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fatal crash on Ashley River Road closed both directions of the highway Thursday afternoon near Magnolia Plantation and Middleton Place.
The crash was reported at 3:28 p.m. in the 3700 block of Highway 61, according to St. Andrews Firefighters.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio confirmed the crash involves a fatality.
A tweet from the St. Andrews Firefighters Association Local 3697 states there were multiple entrapments and vehicles on fire.
Multiple units, along with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County EMS and the Charleston County Rescue Squad are responding.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.