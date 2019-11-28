Dorchester County gets congressional support to revisit flood study

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials have asked federal lawmakers for help to fix an ongoing flooding problem.
They’re now waiting for the US Army Corps of Engineers to respond.
People living near Eagle Creek say they have experienced severe flooding over the last four year. Residents say the flooding was never a problem up until recently.
Some people have attributed the issue to weather events and recent development.
Frederick Shelton is a resident of the Tranquil Estates subdivision in the county and says he has lived in the area for years, and so far there have been no solutions for the flooding issues.
“This is horrible to live with this in the back of your mind every year,” Shelton said. “The next step is to put something in place to give us a little relief from worrying about flooding.”
In 2017, Dorchester County requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers to fund a flood study in the area. Although the South Atlantic Division Office of USACE approved the proposal in 2018, ultimately the project was denied.
Dorchester County Council Vice-Chairman David Chinnis says Eagle Creek feeds into Chandler Creek, which was part of a separate flood control project. Since that area was part of an Army Corps of Engineers Project, he says the county can’t do much.
"Nationally the Corps of Engineers have left us out of their plans twice for two years in a row," Chinnis said. "That's why we went to the congressional delegation for support."
The letter addresses a lieutenant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is signed by Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. James Clyburn, and Rep. Joe Cunningham.
The goal of the letter is to have the Corps of Engineers revisit the request for a flood study in that area. The request also asks to re-evaluate the corps’ flood control project and expand the project limits along Eagle Creek.
