Driver killed in Thursday morning single-vehicle crash

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck died on Thanksgiving morning in the Ridgeville area.
The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Ridge Road near Highway 27, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
A 2000 Ford pickup truck went off the roadway and struck a utility pole and a parked car.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died, Collins said. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
