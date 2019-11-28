Driver killed in Thursday morning single-vehicle crash

The driver of a pickup truck that went off the road was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving morning. (Source: Gray News)
By Patrick Phillips | November 28, 2019 at 1:35 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 1:35 PM

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck died on Thanksgiving morning in the Ridgeville area.

The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Ridge Road near Highway 27, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

A 2000 Ford pickup truck went off the roadway and struck a utility pole and a parked car.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died, Collins said. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

