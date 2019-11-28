Fire damages two homes in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two homes were damaged by a fire early Thursday morning in the Summerville area.
Just after 4 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 100 block of Pacelot Street in the Lakes of Summerville and found a detached garage that had gone up in flames. The fire had also spread to two other homes.
It took crews roughly 30 minutes to contain the fire and put it out, but one home and the garage were destroyed.
A second house was also deemed uninhabitable from smoke, fire and water damage.
Nobody was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.
Summerville Fire-Rescue, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, Summerville police and Charleston County EMS also assisted with the fire.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.