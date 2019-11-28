Former maintenance worker suing Williamsburg County School District

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former maintenance worker is suing the Williamsburg County School District and says they fired him for no good reason.
Winfred Session was fired in March of this year.
According to the suit, his supervisor targeted Session and made up instances of employee misconduct, supposed theft, and misuse of district funds.
The suit states Session purchased $55 worth of supplies from a hardware store using the district’s line of credit which he says was authorized to do.
Session was also accused of stealing the items, and offered to prove to where the items were and that they were not stolen.
Session was fired and he is suing for breach of contract, negligent supervision and defamation.
We reached out to the Williamsburg County School District, but have yet to receive a comment.
