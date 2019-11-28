Savannah Man gets reunited with class ring after 27 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah man says Thanksgiving has a nice ring to it this year after being reunited with a piece of jewelry he lost 27 years ago.
Joe Holland lost his ring 27 years ago.
“To have some thing disappeared, it’s like having your heart ripped out,“ said Holland.
Holland‘s wife was working as a nurse in Savannah when she dropped her husband’s class ring in an emergency room. A doctor picked it up and tried to locate the owner.
"He took it home, he kept trying, eventually Dr. Jervis passed away. But his son picked up the ring and said I wonder,” Holland says.
Dr. Jervis never let go of the ring. He always wanted to find the right owner. His son found the ring last weekend while prepping for Thanksgiving. He decided to continue the search the same way any millennial would.
"So I look at the inside of the ring to see what the name was and I did it on Facebook and, uh, luckily enough I found somebody in Savannah,” said Jervis.
Jervis knew Joe had to be the owner. His family had lived in Savannah before moving five times across the country. Going as far as California back to Florida. The whole time, keeping the ring safe.
“I love it it looks like it’s brand new. Because it’s been hidden away in a box. It’s like finding treasure, ”Holland says. “My grandfather, my father, and myself all went to Mercer University in Macon Georgia.”
When he bought the ring he modeled it after his father and grandfather’s ring. Now that he has it back he feels connected to them once again.
“It’s hard to put into words. It’s like an emotional thing and if I think too much I might get choked up. But, it’s pretty special. I mean, it’s just like, a connection to my dad and my grandfather,” said Holland.
Jervis says being able to make someone feel so good during the holidays is amazing.
“Honestly I didn’t even think about hey we are a few days away from Thanksgiving. It’s an amazing feeling it’s really great," said Jervis.
Holland made a duplicate of the ring when he lost the first one. But he says having the original one means so much more.
“You couldn’t take this ring off my finger now. If you glue this ring to a cannonball and try to fire it off my hand it will still not come off my hand. Because I’m not letting go this time," he said.
