Sunny & Seasonable Thanksgiving; Chilly Start to Black Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building in and will bring plenty of sunshine the next couple of days. A cooler day is ahead with high temps expected to top out in the mid 60s, where they should be this time of the year! Overnight lows should cool down into the low 40s so bundle up for Black Friday shopping! The cooler start tomorrow will follow into the afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will peak in the low 60s. The weather remains quite through Saturday with temps topping out in the 60s.
A strong trough is moving across the U.S. and will bring big change to the forecast Sunday and Monday. Scattered rain is likely Sunday afternoon along with breezy conditions, but because it’s a fast-moving front most areas should be dry Sunday evening. Most spots will see less than a half inch of rain. Cooler air will move in behind the front and temps will cool down to the 50s next Monday and Tuesday. Much cooler mornings return to the forecast as well!
TODAY: Sunny and seasonable; HIGH: 67.
TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler; HIGH: 61.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny; HIGH: 64.
SUNDAY: Scattered rain; HIGH: 68.
MONDAY: Sunshine returns, cooler; HIGH: 67.
TUESDAY: Cooler and sunny; HIGH: 55.
WEDNESDAY: Cool with sun and clouds; HIGH: 58.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
