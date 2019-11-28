Sunny & Seasonable Thanksgiving; Chilly Start to Black Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building in and will bring plenty of sunshine the next couple of days. A cooler day is ahead with high temps expected to top out in the mid 60s, where they should be this time of the year! Overnight lows should cool down into the low 40s so bundle up for Black Friday shopping! The cooler start tomorrow will follow into the afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will peak in the low 60s. The weather remains quite through Saturday with temps topping out in the 60s.