Taking care of your pets during the Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -As many feast this holiday season, it's important to not forget our furry friends. Black Friday is actually one of the busiest days for veterinarians.
"It's actually better to not feed them off the table. The digestive tracts of animals are not suited for the rich food that is usually associated with holiday meals," PETSinc community outreach director Dana Vincent said.
While sitting at the Thanksgiving table it might be tempting to drop some food for Fido, but Vincent says seasoned foods aren’t prime for pets.
"Raw foods, pumpkin, carrots, those are better for animals," she said.
It's also important to keep in mind, family can be overwhelming.
“I would recommend keeping them in a secluded room in the house, and keeping them with an interactive toy like a bone or a Kong toy with some treats stuffed in,” Vincent said.
Lastly, don't let Friday be a day for the pet doctor. Vincent says to find a good spot for your trash.
"Black Friday is definitely one of the busier days for veterinary clinics because dogs get into the leftovers and the garbage. It's best to keep that stuff out of the way of pets. If they get into the bird carcasses, those bones can splinter and get into their digestive tract," she said.
