Volunteers assemble more than 4,500 Thanksgiving meals for Lowcountry families

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Each year, Seacoast Church partners with other churches, local law enforcement and schools to distribute more than 4,500 thanksgiving dinners to families in need across the Charleston area.
Thursday morning, dozens of volunteers formed an assembly line, passing through more than 640 pounds of turkey and 1400 pounds of mashed potatoes.
For volunteer coordinator, Amy Curran, the chance to serve has become a Thanksgiving tradition for her family.
“My favorite part of this whole day is how the community comes together,” Curran said. “You have police, fire, people in the community that show up. They walk here."
North Charleston campus pastor, Jeff Leinberger, said the annual turkey fry had humble beginnings more than a decade ago
“This started as a normal extension to our normal outreach,” Leinberger said. “About 12 years ago we had a group of guys from our mount pleasant campus that decided to fry up 7 turkeys for people in need and that has grown over the course of the years.”
Once assembled, the meals are distributed to local churches, elementary schools and other organization partners to pass out to families.
