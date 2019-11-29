CARTA to receive $8.3M grant to replace older diesel buses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA will receive an $8.3 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to replace the older diesel buses in its fleet.
The buses will be replaced with new electric buses and will also go toward the “associated support infrastructure."
“Public bus systems throughout the country provide millions of Americans access to jobs, healthcare, grocery stores, and other vital services,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.
The funding will also support projects to purchase, rehab and construct bus facilities.
“More people travel by bus than any other form of public transportation,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “This Administration is committed to rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure and helping to improve bus service nationwide.”
The Federal Transit Administration received 318 applications from eligible projects totaling $1.9 billion in funding requests.
